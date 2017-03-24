× Spring is in the air at the QCCA expo center

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Gardens and flowers and mulch, oh my! The QCCA Flower and Garden Show is back in Rock Island for another year of new exhibits for 2017.

The Flower and Garden Show opens on Friday, March 24th and runs through Sunday, March 26th. Hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the show are $8 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for children 5 and under. Friday is Senior Day. Anyone 65+ is able to attend the show from 10am to 4pm for just $6. Adult discounted advance tickets are available at qccaexpocenter.com.

There will be more flowers this year than ever before along with beautiful landscapes and outdoor displays. Most of the flowers and plants at the show will be available for purchase on Monday beginning at 2 p.m. in the North Hall of the Expo Center

In addition to the wonderful food, music, vendors, and exhibits, visitors will be able to bid on silent auction items donated by area businesses. All proceeds of the silent auction will benefit Living Lands & Waters.

The Quad City Conservation Alliance was founded in 1984 as a not for profit conservation alliance by 5 local conservation clubs. The QCCA owns and operates the QCCA Expo Center. Monies raised through the Expo Center are directed to conservation activities in a 90 mile radius of the Quad Cities.

The concept of the Quad City Conservation Alliance is to provide a mechanism for achieving the aims of protecting, preserving, and enhancing the natural resources and the quality of life in the Quad City area through joint action. Over $1, 200,000 has been invested in the Quad Cities for conservation activities since 1984 through the efforts of the QCCA.