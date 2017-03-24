Police: Woman falsely claims sexual assault by 3 black males

DENISON, Texas (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman who burst into a church in northeast Texas and claimed she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three black males in ski masks has admitted she lied.

Denison Police Chief Jay Burch says on Facebook that Breana Harmon Talbott was undressed and bleeding on March 8, 2017 when she claimed she had been sexually assaulted in woods behind the church in Denison, 75 miles northeast of Dallas.

Burch says investigators searched the area and “almost immediately, Talbott’s story and allegations began to unravel.”

Authorities say the crime scene was staged and Talbott’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Burch says Talbott “confessed to the hoax” Tuesday, March 21, and faces a misdemeanor charge of false report to a peace officer.

Burch says it’s “insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community.”

Below are the original and follow up statements from the Denison Texas Police Department.