Police in Kansas find “meth sandwich” during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO, Kansas -- Some drug dealers believe hiding contraband in nearly plain site is the best strategy to avoid detection.

But one trafficker driving through Kansas may have been a bit too bold for his own good.

Officers pulled the suspect over and noticed an unopened sandwich bag on the passenger seat. At first glance, the sandwich appeared normal, but upon closer inspection, the sandwich appeared to have a zipper on it.

Sgt. Jeff Murphy of the El Dorado Police Department said that raised suspicion, and upon further investigation, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich itself proved to be made out of fabric. And inside the fabric pouch? A substantial amount of methamphetamine.

The vehicle driver was arrested and booked into jail and the drug sandwich was seized as evidence.