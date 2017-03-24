NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOU GUYS - It's finally here... SPRING!

And it finally feels like it today, although there are some spring showers on the way.

As we gear up for all the wonderful things this season has to offer - flowers blooming, Easter, baseball, my obsession with spring cleaning, etc. - I thought we could start by doing something for nature.

This week, we are feeding the birds - and no, not in a "Mary Poppins" kind of way. I found out how to make these cookie cutter bird feeders from the blog Messy Little Monster. All you need is boiling water, gelatin, bird seed, and cookie cutters - easy, right?

Actually, it was very easy. I wasn't sure if I was doing it right and getting enough liquid in my cookie cutters, but it didn't seem to matter. After a night in the fridge (I'm thankful my husband didn't go for a late-night snack and think they were for him) and a careful push with my thumb, I was able to pop out some cute star- and heart-shaped bird feeders for my yard! I love that you can use any shape of cookie cutter you want and any size you want.

Now that I've taken care of the birds, it's time to take care of all the clutter in my house - spring cleaning, here I come!