× Local electronic music pair ‘The Tripp Brothers’ competing in national contest

Who we are: The Tripp Brothers

What our music is: Glitch Hop

What sets our music apart from the rest: “The Tripp Brothers (Sean & Jimmy Tripp) have been a staple the Quad Cities electronic music scene since 1997. Deejaying and producing house, techno, and now there new sound glitch hop, the Tripp Brothers have been making people get down and funky for 20 years. The Tripp Brothers sound is pure energy, fusing funk electronic bass music with powerful live Saxophone and Trombone hits and solos. The thing that makes us standout compared to other DJ’s or electronic music producers is the live horns. This element memorizes and amazes the crowd, because it not something would expect from a DeeJay group!”

The Tripp Brothers are entered into a competition, where they have the chance to play at six major music festivals across the country (including Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, Illinois, near Peoria). Click here to vote for this band (voting located at top of page). Voting runs through April 3rd, 2017.

Click here to hear more from The Tripp Brothers on their SoundCloud account

Find The Tripp Brothers on Facebook — click here

**If you would like to be a Weekly Featured Local Artist/Band on WQAD Studio 8, please complete the Featured Band Contact Form — click here. Also have a YouTube or SoundCloud link to a single song or a playlist of 2-5 songs that you can submit you would like to feature.