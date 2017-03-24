How To Get “Healthy For Good” During National Nutrition Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is National Nutrition Month and even though there is only a week left, it's never too late to get healthy.

On Friday, March 24th, 2017 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Angie Sharp spoke to Hannah Eddy, Dietitian with Hy-Vee , about some easy ways to change up your morning breakfast routine. You may be surprised by how much salt and sugar is in your go-to breakfast foods. Click the video link above to learn more, plus a fast and healthy breakfast recipe you can make the night before.

Because eating healthier can reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, or other diseases, Alex Hakman with the American Heart Association also joined WQAD News 8 in the kitchen to talk about the group's new movement called " Healthy For Good ." It focuses on the simple idea that making small, incremental changes today can create a difference for generations to come. There are four pillars to the movement: eat healthy, add colorful fruits and veggies to your diet, be more physically active, and create an overall healthy lifestyle including sleep, mindfulness, stress management, mental health, social connection, and more.

You can get a kick start on that third pillar by participating in the Heart Walk, coming up on May 20th at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. To sign up, click here