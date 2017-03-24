× Have weekend plans? Here’s when it will rain and how much we will get

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a rainy weekend in the Quad Cities. In fact, you have to look back to Christmas weekend to find days with an abundance of either rain or snow. This weekend, we have a good deal of moisture incoming from the Gulf of Mexico.

Some of our weather models show as much as three inches of rain possible! While this may be an outlier, should some thunderstorms repeat over one given location, it is certainly possible.

See where severe thunderstorms are possible

With that in mind, please watch for high water in ditches and culverts. While flash flooding is not anticipated at this time, it could become a problem in localized spots.

The heaviest and most likely time for rain will be Friday night through noon Saturday. Rain chances are around 90%. Tapering rain chances for Sunday, but still a little on the wet side. Look for highs in the 50s all weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen