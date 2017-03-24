Gas line hit on Brady Street prompts evacuations; road closure

DAVENPORT — People had to evacuate and a portion of Brady Street was blocked off when a construction crew hit a gas line.

The gas line was hit around 8 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, according to Davenport Fire Cheif Lynn Washburn. Emergency crews on scene blocked off Brady Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street.

A spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy said the contractor was doing work on the sewer system when the gas line was hit in the 200 block of Brady Street. The gas was being shut off in the area and MidAmerican Energy workers were on site.

People were evacuated from the Starting Line, Mississippi Lofts, and the MidAmerican building in the area.

Vehicles driving in the area were not experiencing backups, but were being detoured around the area.

Chief Washburn said that there were no injuries, but that the mishap could make the construction project take longer.