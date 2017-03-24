× Babies in vehicle that was stolen in California found safe

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — Two young brothers who were in a vehicle that was stolen in Southern California have been found safe.

Police in Cathedral City say the one and two-year-olds were with their babysitter when she got out of the car to run an errand last night.

Someone took off with the car, with Jaden and Carlos Cortez inside.

Police say the children were found early today in Desert Hot Springs, about 14 miles away from Cathedral City.