Arconic has first eagle hatch of the season; two more to go

DAVENPORT — There’s a new eagle in the world that was born in the Arconic Eagle Nest.

The first of three eggs in the 7-foot nest hatched Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2017, according to a post on Arconic’s website.

Arconic eagles, Liberty and Justice, laid their first egg on Valentines Day, February 14, 2017. Eagle watchers suspected that the second and third eggs were laid between February 17 and February 21.

On March 15, Arconic officially made the call that a total of three eggs were laid this season.

Click here to watch the eagles on live cameras. There are two views, the Tree Top View and the Nest View.