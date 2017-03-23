What’s Cooking: Pan Seared Mahi-mahi with cognac wilted spinach
Pan Seared Mahi-mahi with cognac wilted spinach, crispy pancetta,topped with chardonnay beurre blanc.
Ingredients:
- 4 fresh Mahi-mahi Filets, 6 ounce portions
- 2 Tablespoons Olive oil
- ½ Cup Pancetta, diced into ½ inch pieces
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Shallots, minced
- 8 cups Baby Spinach, Fresh
- ¼ Cup Cognac
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a sauté pan heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, season both sides of the Mahi-mahi filet and place into hot oil. Sear for 3 minutes or until golden brown, flip Mahi-mahi filet over and continue to sauté for 2 minutes or until fish is completely cooked.
- In a sauce pan heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, once hot add your diced pancetta and cook until crispy; add your garlic and shallots and sauté for 1 minute. Once cooked add your spinach and cook until the spinach begins to wilt, add your cognac and cook until the alcohol has burned off, and season with salt and pepper.
Beurre Blanc Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1/2 Cup chardonnay
- 1 Tablespoon champagne vinegar (or white wine vinegar)
- 1/4 pound unsalted butter, cut into ½ cubes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Simmer the shallots, wine, and vinegar until reduced by three-fourths.
- Add the butter a couple piece at a time and continuously stir until fully emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.