Storm chance increases Friday night, severe risk just south

While Thursday will be quite chilly with a few rumbly showers (with possible ice pellets), the atmosphere will be much more unstable on Friday.

The day will start cool, but a southerly wind will allow temperatures to spike into the 70s for the afternoon. Moisture levels will also increase with dew points up into the 50s. While most of the day will be dry, some showers and thunderstorms are likely by the late afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could produce gusty wind. More mature storms could even get to severe limits with wind possibly on the order of 50-60 m.p.h. More concentrated severe weather will remain south of the QCA...especially into Kansas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The threat of strong storms will exist for us between 4pm and 10pm with some heavy rainfall possible later into Friday night and early Saturday morning. Some places could see more than an inch of rain.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen