× Soaring temperatures Friday gives way to soaking rains this weekend

Just a few isolated showers skirting around the area as we speak this afternoon. Otherwise, plenty of gray skies across the area as temperatures only reached the 40s during the day. Those same temperatures will remain in the 40s this evening before a southerly wind slowly climbs temperatures into the lower 50s before sunrise, Friday.

Friday will still be a windy and warm day with temperatures soaring into the lower 70s that afternoon. Most of the day stays dry, however some showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening. The rain really begins to picks up, along with a few rumbles of thunder that night into Saturday with some places receiving more than an inch.

Saturday will be showery at times with highs around 60 with Sunday’s chances being much less.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

