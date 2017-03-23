Recreational marijuana legalization bill proposed in Illinois

CHICAGO — A Chicago lawmaker is proposing legislation to legalize marijuana in Illinois.

Democratic State Representative Kelly Cassidy says legalizing pot would allow law enforcement to shift more resources to fighting violent crimes.

She says it would also generate revenue for education and other purposes.

Cassidy’s proposal would make marijuana legal for anyone age 21 or older.

It would be regulated just as alcohol.

According to information about the proposed bill on the Illinois Policy website,it would be legal for any Illinois resident to possess up to 28 grams of cannabis, non-residents would be allowed to possess 14 grams and driving while smoking would remain illegal.

The bill would also place fairly hefty taxes on the product, which would help the state derive income. Under the bill, taxes on marijuana would be: