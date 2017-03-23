× One sent to hospital after reported shooting in Milan

MILAN, Illinois — A reported shooting at an apartment complex sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at Village Woods Apartments, according to a statement from the Milan Police Department. Responding officers found out that someone with non-life-threatening injuries had been taken to the hospital.

Milan Police were assisted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police Investigations Division.