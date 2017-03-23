Live Blog: Muscatine council holds hearing on possible removal of mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- A hearing is underway to determine whether or not the City of Muscatine's council will be removing their mayor.

On Thursday, January 12, 2017 the council voted to request the City Attorney to start the process in removing Mayor Diana Broderson from office.

The charges filed accused Broderson of making baseless complaints that cost the city thousands of dollars to defend. This includes a complaint that says Broderson has lodged numerous complaints of wrongdoing against city councilors and staff that are unfounded, such as her claims of gender discrimination. It alleges she exceeded her power by communicating directly to staff rather than working through the city administrator.

The charges also claim that Broderson overstepped her power by holding "Coffee with the Mayor" meetings without getting approval from the council.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," said a community member. "I mean, the mayor has to have the consent of the council to talk to her people?"

Previously, a petition was posted to change.org calling for an investigation into the Muscatine City Council after it unanimously voted to start the process of removing Mayor Diana Broderson from office.

In early March, the council voted to move forward with a hearing after the formal charges were released.

Council members have declined to comment on why they want to remove the mayor. Her term is set to expire at the end of 2017.

The hearing was set for 8 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017.