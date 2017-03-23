Development underway for Bettendorf’s I-80 corridor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - After a generation in the making, progress is starting to be made in Bettendorf. The Scott County Board voted to renew the city of Bettendorf's plan to develop I-80 and Middle Road Corridor.

K & K Hardware has been in downtown Bettendorf for more than 75 years.

"I really don`t think there are a lot of things driving traffic down here right now," said Casey Keller, manager at K&K.

Keller is hoping downtown will change, "Whether it`s apartments or more retailers."

You can see the progress already being made downtown, from construction work to make way for the new I-74 bridge to transforming the Twin Bridges Motor Inn into a new five-story apartment building.

"We have some land downtown we feel is going to start development this summer as well our city council will be looking at some proposals and opportunities there very shortly," said Jeff Reiter, the city's Economic Development Director.

While it may seem like the city's focus has been redeveloping downtown, there's been another big project in the works.

The piece of land that sits untouched off of Interstate 80 and Middle Road is part of Bettendorf's next big development.

"It`s a great spot, the land is fairly flat, it`s really easy to access for Iowa to Illinois so we certainly do see it as a great development opportunity," said Reiter.

Part of the plan is a $65 million sports complex project.

"We do see it coming on board as commercial development, maybe some professional service type opportunities, maybe some tourism destination style amenities as well," said Reiter.

It's just the start of possibilities there.

"We just really see it booming in the next year," said Reiter.

The city says both projects are equally important and will both bring growth to the city.

"Those are two tremendous opportunities, one does not trump the other, they`re just separate and distinct," said Reiter.