Davenport skate park to close for most of April for repair work

DAVENPORT — The popular Centennial Park Skate Park is getting a spring cleaning and makeover, the first major restoration and repair job on the 10-plus year old amenity.

The repair work will force the park to close for concrete repair beginning on April 3. A re-opening date has not yet been set, but repairs are expected to take approximately four weeks, depending on weather.

Ryan Merrit, community relations manager for the city, said the $90,000 project involves extensive concrete repair work throughout the 32,800-square-foot skate and BMX facility. Work is being done by Spohn Ranch Skateparks of Los Angeles.

Updates on the project and and the re-opening date will be posted on the city of Davenport Parks and Recreation Department website and Facebook page.