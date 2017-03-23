× Clinton man killed in crash near Albany

ALBANY, Illinois — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Whiteside County in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 23.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas M. Weinger, 36, of Clinton, lost control of the car he was driving shortly after 4 a.m. while traveling north on Sand Road just past Benson Road. Deputies say he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a guardrail.

Weinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation.