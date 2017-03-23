Chef Scott: Barley Risotto

Posted 11:00 am, March 23, 2017, by

BETTENDORF, Iowa – One dish comfort foods are custom made for cold weather days.  And this recipe fits that bill, especially if you'd like a meatless alternative to the stews you might make in the depth of cold weather.

Today, Chef Brad Scott invites senior Scott Community College chef Reese McRae to help out in the kitchens of Scott Community College.

"Today we're going to make a barley risotto, one of my more favorite dishes in the winter time as far as comfort foods go," says Chef McRea.

1. Add olive oil to a hot frying pan
2. Add 1/4 cup pre-cooked applewood smoked bacon
3. Add 2 cloves sliced garlic
4. Add 2 cups pre-cooked (for 45 minutes) barley
5. Add 3 tbsp heavy cream
6. Grind in fresh black pepper
7. Bring to a boil
8. Add 1 tbsp Feta cheese
9. Add 2 tbsp Parmesan cheese
10. Add a dash of salt
11. Add 1 1/2 tbsp chicken stock to thin
12. Continue the boil as the cheese melts stirring constantly
13. Add 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes
14. Add 2 tbsp butter
15. Stir until butter fully melts

Serve on a plate and add some olive oil, sea salt, fresh black pepper, and some added Parmesan cheese.

"And, once again, one pan cooking, top shelf comfort food," says Chef Scott.

"Throw away the diet for another week.  Enjoy!"

