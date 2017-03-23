× Campground fire and vandalism spree results in arrest of two teens

LYNDON, Illinois — Two teens have been arrested and charged with arson, burglary and criminal damage to property after allegedly torching and vandalizing nearly 20 campers and trailers at the Rivers Edge Resort campground just outside of Lyndon.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department deputies as well as firefighters from Lyndon and Prophetstown responded to a call of a trailer fire shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. When they arrived, they found one camper fully engulfed and 18 others damaged by vandalism. There was also evidence many of the trailers had been burglarized, deputies said.

The campground had not yet opened for the season. Deputies contacted property owners to let them know about the damage.

Following the initial investigation, deputies obtained evidence that led to the arrest of a 14-year-old and 15-year-old boys from the area. They are not releasing the names because they are minors. Both suspects were transported to the Mary Davis Juvenile Facility to await an initial court hearing.