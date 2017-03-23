75 Year Old Man Takes on Task of Running Local Thrift Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK FALLS, Illinois - The St. Andrew Thrift Shop has been open for just more than a year, and since the beginning, Doug Rhodes has led the way.

The thrift shop sees all kinds of customers throughout the week, and every penny it makes goes to St. Andrew Church and School, besides its monthly rent and utility bills.

"To make it better for the community and for everybody that belongs to the church," Rhodes said when asked why he wanted to support St. Andrew.

Right by his side over the past year has been volunteer Wanda Schmitt.

"You just go and say, 'Hey Doug,' and he knows something's up, and he knows that something needs to be done," Schmitt said.

Rhodes seems ready for just about anything at the thrift shop on First Avenue, but on Friday, March 17, 2017, even he was completely caught off guard. Friday, Schmitt surprised Rhodes with a Pay It Forward Award, sponsored by WQAD News 8 and Ascentra Credit Union.

Besides volunteering at the St. Andrew Thrift Shop, Rhodes volunteers at the Sauk Valley Food Bank, the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, and the Happy Tails Humane Society.

Rhodes took on the venture a year ago because he wanted something to do after retiring from Anchor Coupling in Dixon. Now, he spends every Monday through Saturday at the shop and helps out people with low incomes in the process.

The shop is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

