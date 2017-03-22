The Quad Cities hasn’t had a rainy weekend since Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast for this weekend: cloudy and rainy. It appears that most of the rain will fall late Friday night into late Saturday night, but a few showers will still be possible on Sunday as well. The silver lining? Temperatures will be much warmer than it has been.

But before we think about complaining about the rain, let's look back at how long it's been since we have had a wet weekend in the Quad Cities.

In fact, I bet you can't even remember the last weekend! That's because the last time we had decent rain or snow on the weekend? Santa Claus was in town!

Here's a look at the stats when it comes to the past 12 weekends:

On Christmas Day, we had a half inch of rainfall. So even though we didn't have precipitation on both days, we're going to call that a "wet weekend." Can you believe that?

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen