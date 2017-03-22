After six years as Head Boy's Basketball Coach, Toby Whiteman is stepping down. During his tenure the Rockets had a 151-26 record. They won 4 Regionals, 2 Sectionals, 2 Super Sectionals, and finished second and third in the state.
Toby Whiteman steps down as basketball coach at Rockridge
-
Happ continues to make Q.C. proud
-
Toby Whiteman mic’d up, Rockridge goes undefeated in TRAC
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Annawan GBB, FCA – Elijah Stewart
-
Coaches help college basketball player battling terminal cancer check item off bucket list
-
University of Illinois announces Athletics Hall of Fame
-
-
New Illinois coach says ‘a national championship can happen here’
-
‘Ballin’ for Blaine’ — 2-year-old battles cancer with the support of the entire community
-
New Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood talks 1-on-1 with Matt Randazzo
-
Assumption Host 2A Sectional Wrestling
-
Two men killed from falling tree during Ottawa storms
-
-
THE SCORE SUNDAY: Hawkeyes to Outback Bowl, talking Illini athletics, Augustana WBB, & FCA Story of the Week
-
Kedric Prince breaks down the Illini hiring of Brad Underwood
-
Hijab rule keeps junior from playing in regional title basketball game