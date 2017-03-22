Toby Whiteman steps down as basketball coach at Rockridge

After six years as Head Boy's Basketball Coach, Toby Whiteman is stepping down.  During his tenure the Rockets had a 151-26 record.  They won 4 Regionals, 2 Sectionals, 2 Super Sectionals, and finished second and third in the state.