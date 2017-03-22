× Spring in full swing! Wet and warm weather is on the way

After a day of beautiful sunshine, we’ll be seeing more cloud cover moving in this Wednesday night. Lows will dip down into the 30s.

With those clouds hanging with us for Thursday, it’s going to be on the cool side. Some showers will also pass through, and afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s. However, temperatures will climb throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning thanks to a warm front. Some rain will linger overnight, but will exit by Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we’ll be nice and toasty with highs in the 70s! Most of our Friday will remain dry, but get ready for a healthy dose of rain Friday night and into Saturday.

With lots of rain moving through on Saturday, we could see rainfall amounts over an inch by the end of the weekend! A few showers will linger on Sunday, and highs for the entire weekend will be in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham