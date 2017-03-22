Man wanted for burglary out of Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Illinois — Authorities are looking for a man wanted for burglary.

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers are asking for information from the public on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jakobe C. Benson, according to a statement. Benson is described as a white man, standing 6-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 168 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The statement said that Benson’s last known address was on 14th Street in Rock Island.

Crime Stoppers did not share details of the reported burglary in their statement.

If you have any information about Jakobe C. Benson, you are asked to call the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-582-2762 or 1-309-582-3500.