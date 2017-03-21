× Woman arrested for involuntary manslaughter while turning herself in for a separate charge

DIXON, Illinois — A woman has been arrested in connection with an overdose death that happened roughly three-and-a-half years ago.

Back in September of 2013, police called to a home where a 54-year-old man was reportedly not breathing, according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department. Responding authorities found the man dead. An autopsy later revealed that the man had died of a heroin overdose.

The police statement said that a suspicious death investigation began. Recently, “detectives gained additional information which led to an arrest warrant being obtained for Linda J. Hoggard,” who is a 59-year-old woman from Dixon.

On Friday, March 17, 2017, Hoggard was at the Ogle County Jail turning herself in for an unrelated charge, according to police. While she was there she was arrested for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. It was not clear what charge Hoggard was originally turning herself in for.

“The 2 count criminal complaint alleges that Hoggard unintentionally killed the victim by injecting him with heroin,” read the statement.

Hoggard was taken into custody by Lee County Corrections and was brought back to the Dixon Police Department for processing on Monday, March 20. Hoggard was then taken back to the Lee County Jail.