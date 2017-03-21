× Stretch of soggy days not too far away

With the cold front passing on through not only do we shut off any left over light rain showers but we’ll start seeing skies clear nicely heading into tonight.

Promising a fairly cold night out there with overnight lows dipping in the upper 20s.

I’m still looking at Wednesday being the coldest of the week with more sun to work with and highs around the low to mid 40s.

By Thursday, a warm front creeping in from the southwest will plow a scattered coverage of rain showers that afternoon. Once the warm front moves on by late that night it will not only soar temperatures around 70 on Friday but bring additional showers and thunderstorms later that day as well. System associated with this warm front will leave behind more shower chances on Saturday and Sunday. All in all, rainfall amounts during this stretch could easily exceed an inch.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

