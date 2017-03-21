Rebuilding Together Quad Cities receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet Buick was on-hand to present a check for $360 for the February Three Degree Guarantee to Rebuilding Together Quad Cities.

Accepting the check were Carollyn Gehrke and Steve Barton from Rebuilding Together Quad Cities.

Rebuilding Together Quad Cities unites people of all backgrounds in a voluntary effort to provide emergency and critical home repairs for elderly, disabled and low-income homeowners at no cost to the homeowner. As an affiliate of the national Rebuilding Together organization RTQC along with 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year. Rebuilding Together Quad Cities transforms the lives of low-income homeowners by improving the safety and health of their homes and revitalizing their communities.

To learn more about Rebuilding Together Quad Cities, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.