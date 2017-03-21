× Rainy season could begin with twice as much as normal

Welcome to the “Rainy Season!”

Typically in late March and early April, about 0.10″ of rain falls each day in the Quad Cities. Of course, it doesn’t rain every day so that falls in spells of rain every 3-4 days. This means an increased chance of rain on weekends. And if you live along area rivers, a bigger chance of seeing fluctuations in water levels.

Beginning Thursday, an area of low pressure will begin to develop on the east side of the Rocky Mountains. This will slowly drift to the northeast into the Great Lakes by the weekend. We’ll start out with some showers on Thursday with increasing rain and thunder Friday into Saturday. Depending on the track of low pressure, some strong storms will be possible into our southern hometowns on Friday.

While this system exits Saturday evening, more showers are possible Monday, then again by the middle to end of next week.

There are real possibilities of 3-5 inches of rain in the next two weeks. That’s more than twice what is normal for this time of year. This could have big implications on river levels in the 2-3 week time frame.

However, for gardeners, now is a great time to put down fertilizer. Homeowners should have some good weather for grass seed and Spring flowers.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen



