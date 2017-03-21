More than 200 middle school students volunteer to harvest trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Despite the bitter cold, North Scott middle schooler's put on their gloves and got to work on Tuesday, March 21.

More than 200 students were bused to Living Lands and Waters tree nursery in Davenport to do some arbor-related work.

"[It's] important to engage students, teach them that they are our future generations and to care about the environment, and also understand how trees grow and the different processes and to see what their great root systems look like," says Monique Dykman, Living Lands and Waters project organizer.

Dykman says their goal is to harvest 34,000 oak trees for their MillionTrees Project.

"This year we're distributing over a hundred thousand oak trees throughout probably 16 states in the Midwest," says Dykman.

"It's really good to just be more responsible about the environment and it's really good to get the word out there especially starting out a such a young age like the 7th and 8th graders we have today," says AmeriCorps member, Sarah Caldwell.

Dykman says if they don't finish harvesting today they'll host volunteering events throughout the week.

To learn more about Living Lands and Waters Million Tree's project click here.