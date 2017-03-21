Cooking with Fareway: Fish Tacos with Mango Salsa and Chipotle Aiolo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lent season is here and for those looking for some new, delicious fish recipes, Fareway has you covered.

Ingredients

2/3 cup low-fat mayonnaise

1 8 oz container Greek yogurt

3 Tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, grated

3 Tbsp chipotle sauce

1 bell peppers, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, deseeded and diced (optional)

3 mangos, peeled and diced

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 clove garlic, minced

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 pound cod or tilapia

4 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

10 tortillas

2 cup shredded cabbage

Directions

For Chipotle Aioli combine low-fat mayo, Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, chipotle sauce and refrigerate.

For Mango Salsa combine red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, mangos, cilantro, garlic, lime juice and refrigerate.

For the Fish taco base, marinate fish in lime juice and vegetable oil in a glass dish for 15-30 minutes. Remove fish from marinade and grill or sauté over medium-high heat until fish flakes easily with a fork. Let fish cool slightly, then flake into bite-sized chunks. Warm tortillas in the microwave for 5-10 seconds, then top with fish, aioli, mango salsa and cabbage.