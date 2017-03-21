Rock Island's Brea Beal is Ms. Basketball in Illinois. Beal becomes the 1st girl in Western Big 6 history to win the award. She becomes just the 3rd sophomore in Illinois history to win the honor joining Candice Parker and Tamika Catchings.
Brea Beal named Ms. Basketball
-
Beal names Gatorade Player of Year
-
Beal finds motivation in Randle’s success
-
Lady Rocks roll to win
-
Rock Island wins showdown against North
-
Rock Island girls roll in win
-
-
Lady Rocks claim 6th straight outright Western Big 6 Title
-
Beal working on her game at all times
-
Lady Lancers win State Title with Overtime win
-
THE SCORE SUNDAY: Hawkeyes to Outback Bowl, talking Illini athletics, Augustana WBB, & FCA Story of the Week
-
University of Illinois announces Athletics Hall of Fame
-
-
Annawan girls basketball team wins state championship title
-
Family speaks out for first time after 3-year-old is killed in Davenport car accident
-
The Pledge from Ms. Wright’s class at Winola Elementary