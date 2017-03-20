× Window broken at Rock Island County Courthouse prompts investigation

ROCK ISLAND — A broken window at the Rock Island County Courthouse has prompted an investigation.

An outside window was broken, and on Monday morning, March 20, 2017, a maintenance crew was cleaning up the mess. A worker said the window, which is located next to the front door, leads to the civil process room.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the situation.

The Rock Island County Courthouse is located at 210 15th Street.

