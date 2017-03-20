× What Questions Do You Have for John Thodos?

EAST MOLINE – We continue our ‘Breakfast With…’ segment Thursday, March 23, 2017 with outgoing mayor John Thodos.

In February of 2017, mayor elect Reggie Freeman defeated Thodos in the winner-take-all Democratic primary by a 600-plus margin. Mayor Thodos has been in office 12 years.

On our ‘Breakfast With…’ segment, March 16, 2017, WQAD News 8’s Angie Sharp sat down with Jeff Kirwan and David Erickson of the Illinois Farm Bureau. The two stressed agriculture is a booming field, and they say agriculture is about much more than farming, especially with the rise of technology and science.

Thursday, we will be at the Windmill Family Restaurant off Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. They open at 6 a.m. Mayor Thodos will be there until 7:30 a.m. If you can’t make it in person and have a question for Thodos, let us know in the comment form below!