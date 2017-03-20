× Nothing soggy I see for at least a few days

The weather pattern the next few days will remain calm and fairly dry before conditions become a bit soggy by the end of the work week.

Just some high cloudiness expected overnight as temperatures drop around the upper 30s.

A cooler dome of high pressure will slowly slide in from the northwest allowing daytime highs to slowly drop as well. After seeing highs near 50 Tuesday comes the coolest day of the work week with highs in the lower 40s on Wednesday. It will also be the brightest day we see out of the rest of the work week even heading into the weekend.

Weather system pulling in across the Midwest may produce a passing shower on Thursday with the better chance of rainfall developing on Friday and continue into Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

