Job fair coming April 13th to help teens find work

DAVENPORT -- Teens may have a new opportunity to find work in the Quad Cities.

Mayor Frank Klipsch announced on Monday, March 20, 2017, that the City of Davenport and Iowa Works were partnering up to host a job fair for teens in the area.

Klipsch said the job fair will strengthen the Quad Cities community and teach independence and life skills.

"They biggest message for this job fair is to let kids in our community know that we care enough about them that we're going to help them find a job," Mayor Klipsch said.

The job fair will be held at the RiverCenter on April 13, 2017 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Attendees should come dressed for success and ready to fill out applications.