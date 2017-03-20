× Illinois comptroller, governor spar over state spending

CHICAGO (AP) — A feud between Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Comptroller Susana Mendoza is escalating over spending priorities during the state’s unprecedented budget standoff.

Mendoza is a Democrat in charge of paying Illinois’ bills. She used a City Club of Chicago speech Monday to accuse Rauner of being a “terrible governor” and paying consultants from a health care fund, among other things.

The Republican governor’s spokeswoman says Mendoza’s claim is “pathetic” and a distraction from her own office’s questionable spending. His office is accusing her of reducing payments to service providers who care for the elderly. Mendoza says the allegation is “clearly inaccurate.”

Mendoza is a former Chicago city clerk who was elected last November. She ousted Rauner ally Leslie Munger, who has since been appointed to a Rauner administration post.