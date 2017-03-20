Rockridge head coach Toby Whiteman and WRMJ's Jim Taylor reflect on Ethan Happ's Sweet 16 success at Wisconsin.
Happ continues to make Q.C. proud
-
Ethan Happ, Nicholas Baer and Tyler Hall playing great in college
-
Rockridge bests rival Orion
-
Alleman boys edge Rockridge
-
Rockridge bests Orion
-
Rockridge wins big against Erie
-
-
Rockridge knocks off rival Sherrard
-
Rockridge remains unbeaten in TRAC, defeating Morrison
-
Rockridge roll past rival Sherrard
-
Wethersfield gets road win at Rockridge
-
Q.C. Elite making College hoops statement
-
-
Alleman wins an OT thriller over Rockridge to claim Regional gold
-
Toby Whiteman mic’d up, Rockridge goes undefeated in TRAC
-
Galva with big win over Rockridge