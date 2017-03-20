× Hail pounds Galesburg, big enough to do damage

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning, a severe thunderstorm moved over Northern Knox County. As the updraft within the storm climbed above 45,000 feet, it tapped very cold air, allowing large hail to form. Numerous reports of ping pong ball sized hail came in, including numerous photos.

At quarter-size, the hail is big enough to put dents in cars and damage shingles on homes. These were much bigger than that, which may have caused quite a bit of dents on cars and even some cracks in car windows. Some siding on buildings may have also been damaged.

Hail was also reported to have covered the ground in Henry County, Illinois.

While there are additional thunderstorms possible through sunrise, no widespread severe storms are expected.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen