Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Dairy Queens across the nation gave out free soft serve ice cream cones on today, the first day of spring, and Quad Cities stores were no exceptions.

The free treats, unsurprisingly, have been a big hit with customers.

"Two years ago we actually had a line all the way out on the road and the lobby was packed. When it's nice like this, I expect it be like that again today," said Moline Dairy Queen manager Jessica Rasso.

Dairy queen hopes giving out free soft serve will help raise awareness and funds for the Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

"They've been doing it yearly. This is our third year. [It's] just to give back to the communities," said Rasso.

Dairy Queen will continue to serve free ice cream throughout the day or until supplies run out.