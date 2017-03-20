Brady Street construction starts April 3rd

DAVENPORT — From the beginning of April until the end of May, workers will be resurfacing Brady Street and making sewer repairs, which will cause lane closures.

Beginning Monday, April 3, 2017, workers will be working in the west-side lanes, leaving the two eastern lanes open for traffic, according to the City of Davenport. The work will be between River Drive and 7th Streets.

Toward the end of April (tentatively April 24) workers will then move to the east-side lanes, leaving the two west-side lanes open for traffic.

The City of Davenport is forewarning drivers and pedestrians that the roadway will be milled, temporarily leaving some surfaces uneven, specifically around crosswalks, utilities, and manholes.

Also, in addition to the sewer repairs and resurfacing, some sidewalk and driveway improvements and manhole adjustments will be made between 5th Street and Lombard Street.

Work is expected to be complete by June, tentatively May 27.

Here is the city’s description of the timeline of work that will be done:

• Beginning April 3rd, 3 inches of asphalt will be milled from the two west/left lanes of Brady between River Dr and 7th St. Milling will be complete on April 4th.

• Milling will be followed by sewer and pavement repairs beginning on April 5th.

• On April 10th, installation of a new stormwater pipe at 2nd and Brady will begin and will extend through the west side of this intersection. This will require additional lane reductions on 2nd St between Main and Brady and should be complete by Sunday, April 16th. Please refer to the map for important details about this phase of the project, including temporary no parking and lane reductions.

• Sewer repairs will continue in the two west/left lanes until approximately April 18th.

• Resurfacing of these lanes will begin following sewer repairs and should be complete on or by April 24th.