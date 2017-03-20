Arconic inks exclusive deal with Toyota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Arconic, one of the largest employers in the Quad Cities, announced Monday, March 20 a multi-year deal to be the exclusive supplier of aluminum for Toyota North America's all new Lexus RX line.

The new RX is Lexus/Toyota's first vehicle to prominently feature aluminum exterior panels. Arconic will be the sole aluminum sheet supplier for the Lexus RX.

"Automakers worldwide are turning to aluminum for the stronger, tougher, higher performing vehicles that customers demand," said Mark Vrablec, Arconic's president of aerospace and automotive products. "Many best-selling vehicles in North America have already converted to aluminum for improved performance, including better fuel efficiency, more towing and payload capacity and improved vehicle safety scores."

In addition to the Davenport plant, Arconic will also supply Toyota from its Danville, Illinois plant.

The Toyota deal came on the heels of another massive exclusive contract the company made with Airbus last November. That billion-dollar deal will put Arconic panels on every plane made by the aerospace giant.