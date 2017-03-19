× Sunshine will give way to storms Sunday night into Monday

The last day of winter is going to be a whole lot more like spring! Highs for Sunday afternoon will get into the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

As for Sunday evening, it will remain pretty quiet. However, we’ll be watching showers and storms develop around midnight into early Monday morning. While no widespread severe weather is expected, some of these storms may be on the strong side… hail is the main concern with these overnight storms. You can always keep up with the latest weather info by downloading our Storm Track 8 App!

Showers and storms will begin to subside by the sunrise on Monday. Spring will officially begin on 5:29 AM! Some clouds will clear by the afternoon, giving us highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 50s. A few light showers will be possible as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham