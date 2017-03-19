Proposed Iowa law aimed at helping underage drinkers make better choices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - An Iowa bill is looking to help students under 21 who need to call 911 for assistance because a friend has had too much to drink or is in trouble.

"If kids are afraid to get in trouble, they won't report it and more kids are at risk of dying and other issues with alcohol poisoning," said Mick Vaught, college graduate.

The bill would not charge the underage drinker or the person who called for help with public intoxication, possession of alcohol while underage or for having an open container.

College graduate Mike Vaught said he wishes it's something he had while in college.

"I know a lot of my friends would as well because it kinda takes away some of the stigma of it, you're not as afraid of getting in trouble," said Vaught.

While some believe the bill could save lives, others think it's a waste of time.

"Technically they're not supposed to be drinking anyway so if you're just giving them a pass to actually do it, then you're gonna probably have more people doing it and it's just gonna make the situation worse," said Robert Taylor.

The bill would also prevent state universities from disciplining students if they report cases of alcohol overdoses.