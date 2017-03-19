Polar plunge makes a huge splash at Wick’s Lake in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of people took a plunge into Wicks Lake in Rock Island on March 19th, 2017.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge are raising money for the Illinois Special Olympics.

"It's actually a warm 41 degrees," jokingly says Robert Christopher, a scuba instructor and polar plunge volunteer.

"We're safety divers for the event," says Christopher, "We volunteer every year with the polar plunge here in Illinois."

Christopher says it's not so easy for these polar plungers to get into the water.

"You see a lot of commitment, it takes a lot to run into 40 degree water," says Christopher.

Every year people are encouraged to wear the wackiest costumes.

" I don't remember whether it was exactly last year, I think one that stands out the most was that we had the Wizard of Oz and they actually carried a bed in with Dorothy," says Christopher.

The polar plunge attracted first timers and veteran plungers.

"It's a lot of fun, you couldn't ask for a better cause. To see a lot of people come out to raise money for Special Olympics is amazing," says Christopher.

The money raised from the event will help Special Olympic athletes in Illinois counties including Rock Island.

All plungers were required to collect a minimum donation of $100 dollars in donations.