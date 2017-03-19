× Isolated strong storms possible Sunday night into Monday morning

For the rest of our Sunday evening, it’s going to remain pretty quiet in terms of weather. We’ll see more cloud cover begin to build in after the sunset. As we get closer to midnight, showers and storms are likely to begin to pop up. We are not expecting widespread severe weather, but an isolated strong storm or two is possible… hail will be the main concern as we go into our Monday morning. These showers and storms will continue until about the sunrise. It’s a great idea to download our Storm Track 8 Mobile App to receive the latest weather information through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.

Some good news is that spring will officially start at 5:29 AM! By the later part of Monday morning, much of the rain will be gone. Some sunshine will return that afternoon with highs getting around 60.

More rain will creep in by Tuesday, and it’s also going to be cooler. With some passing showers, temperatures will get near 50.

Even cooler weather returns for Wednesday, but so does more sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham