Federal judge rejects Trump administration’s request to clarify order blocking latest travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- A federal judge has rejected the government's request to clarify his order blocking President Donald Trump's new travel ban.

The district judge says nothing was unclear about his order and the government can't ask for a distinction that officials failed to make in earlier arguments. A Hawaii judge issued a temporary restraining order last week after arguing the order discriminated against Muslims.

Also, on March 19th, the Trump administration shared more information about their plans for building a wall at the Mexican border. The government is now asking for design proposals online.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection published two requests: one for a solid, concrete wall and the other for a "see-through" structure. The wall must be 30 feet tall and sink at least 6 feet below ground. It also must be able to withstand breach attempts and "look good" from the north side.

Tomorrow, March 20th, FBI Director James Comey will testify on Capital Hill. Lawmakers will question him about allegations of Russia' meddling in the Presidential election, as well as President Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama tapped his phones during the campaign.

So far, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and the bi-partisan heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee say they haven't seen any evidence proving Trump's wiretapping claims true.