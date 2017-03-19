Bomb threat at the White House and a graffiti threat against President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Security has been increased at the White House, after a man drove up, claiming to have a bomb.

President Donald Trump was not inside at the time. He spent March 18th and 19th at his Mar-A-Lago Resort in Florida. Around 11 p.m. last night, the Secret Service says the driver pulled up to a security checkpoint and told the guard there was a bomb in the car.

Officers immediately arrested the driver. The Secret Service spent hours inspecting the vehicle, but they didn't find a bomb.

Across the country, a threatening graffiti message about President Trump shocked residents in San Diego, California. Graffiti popped up, reading "Murder Trump ASAP."

Authorities do not know who wrote the message or how long it's been there. The person responsible could face federal charges for "speech intended to incite a hate crime or criminal act."