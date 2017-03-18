× We’ll enjoy a much warmer end to the weekend

It was a breezy and cool Saturday, but it won’t be getting too cold for our Saturday night. With calmer winds and a few clouds, lows will be in the upper 20s.

A nice warm up is in store for Sunday with us getting into the upper 50s! The sunshine will return with some clouds in the mix. Clouds will thicken up late Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Some showers and even a few storms will pass through after midnight and into the early part of Monday. Lows will only drop into the 40s.

We will officially start spring on Monday! Technically the spring equinox will occur at 5:29 AM. While it may be rainy that morning, we will enjoy some sunshine by Monday afternoon. Highs will be near 60!

There’s a small chance of a few showers on Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham